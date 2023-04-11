PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

