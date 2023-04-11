PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 157 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

