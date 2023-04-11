PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 3,199 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average is $116.75. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

