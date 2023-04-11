PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 207,085 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,904,000. Strategic Equity Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,782,000 after buying an additional 71,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $235.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.