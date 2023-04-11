PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 7,839 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 321,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

