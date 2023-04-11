PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,744 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,764 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,519,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,180,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FNDE opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

