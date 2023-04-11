PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

