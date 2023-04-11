Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $134.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.24.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

