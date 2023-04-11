Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,484,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 497.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

