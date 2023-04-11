Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $515.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.81. The firm has a market cap of $480.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.