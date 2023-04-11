Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,874 shares of company stock worth $96,911,643 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.45.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $288.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.05. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $290.12. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

