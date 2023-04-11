Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 441 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

