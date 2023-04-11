Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 435 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $476.54 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

