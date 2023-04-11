Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,265 shares of company stock worth $9,548,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

