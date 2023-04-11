Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $96.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.