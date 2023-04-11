Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $96.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86.
Novartis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
