Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

