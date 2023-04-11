Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $304,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM stock opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

