Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $160,336,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,518,000 after buying an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,883 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.