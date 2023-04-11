Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,344,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $318,973,000 after acquiring an additional 785,866 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

