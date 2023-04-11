Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for RPM International in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

RPM International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RPM opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

