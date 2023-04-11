Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after buying an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

