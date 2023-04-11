QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) Critical Survey

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuidelOrtho and Lucira Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuidelOrtho $3.27 billion 1.85 $548.70 million $12.40 7.30 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.14 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.09

QuidelOrtho has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuidelOrtho, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuidelOrtho 16.80% 20.45% 11.86% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuidelOrtho and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuidelOrtho 0 2 2 1 2.80 Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus target price of $123.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.76%. Given QuidelOrtho’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuidelOrtho is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Volatility & Risk

QuidelOrtho has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of QuidelOrtho shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of QuidelOrtho shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuidelOrtho beats Lucira Health on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

