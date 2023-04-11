Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) vs. Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Head to Head Survey

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Sunlands Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $336.82 million 0.35 $93.37 million $6.98 1.25

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 27.70% -102.01% 26.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Renovare Environmental and Sunlands Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding which provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

