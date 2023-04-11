Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

RGEN stock opened at $165.44 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

