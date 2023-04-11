Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $15.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Repsol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

