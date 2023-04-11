Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $15.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.77.
Separately, BNP Paribas cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Repsol Stock Performance
OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYY)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.