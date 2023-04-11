Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will earn $5.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $496.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.