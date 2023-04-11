Reviewing Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 3.30% 22.59% 6.63% Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Visteon and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 2 4 6 0 2.33 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Visteon currently has a consensus price target of $153.62, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visteon and Envirotech Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $3.76 billion 1.09 $124.00 million $4.34 33.61 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 21.47 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -6.35

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon beats Envirotech Vehicles on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico. The Europe segment refers to Portugal, Slovakia, and Tunisia. The China segment relates to China domestic and export. The Other Asia Pacific segment is involved in Japan and India. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

