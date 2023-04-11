Reviewing Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) & Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 4 0 2.50 Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $76.06, indicating a potential upside of 14.21%. Orion Office REIT has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.06%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Office REIT pays out -23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.67% 18.70% 5.28% Orion Office REIT -46.85% -9.49% -5.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Orion Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.57 $284.63 million $1.53 43.52 Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.80 -$97.49 million ($1.71) -3.87

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Orion Office REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes. The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

