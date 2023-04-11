Reviewing Ventas (NYSE:VTR) & Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Redwood Trust and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 2 6 1 2.89 Ventas 0 2 9 0 2.82

Valuation & Earnings

Redwood Trust currently has a consensus price target of $9.44, indicating a potential upside of 43.10%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $56.09, indicating a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Ventas.

This table compares Redwood Trust and Ventas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.06 -$163.52 million ($1.45) -4.55 Ventas $4.13 billion 4.25 -$47.45 million ($0.12) -365.67

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Redwood Trust pays out -63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas pays out -1,500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -23.06% 2.59% 0.24% Ventas -1.15% -0.45% -0.19%

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Ventas on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Investment Portfolio segment covers the organic investments sourced through the residential and business purpose mortgage banking operations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties. The SHOP segment invests in senior housing communities and engages with independent managers to operate those communities. The Office Operations segment acquires, owns, develops, leases, and manages medical office buildings and life science, research, and innovation centers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.