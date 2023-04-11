Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,102 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $235.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

