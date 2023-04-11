Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.76) to GBX 5,380 ($66.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.83) to GBX 6,200 ($76.78) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

