Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $193.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Roche alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 12.7% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Roche by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Roche by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Price Performance

Roche Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.8068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.

About Roche

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.