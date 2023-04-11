Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Increased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $275.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

