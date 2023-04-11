Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lifted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 288,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 226,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

