Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,286,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after buying an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

