Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,012,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

