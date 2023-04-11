Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.