Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average of $160.38.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

