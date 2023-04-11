Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 1,349 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $185.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

