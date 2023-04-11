Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.