Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tsfg LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

