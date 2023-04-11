SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Lowered by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

