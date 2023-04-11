Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

PEP stock opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day moving average is $177.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $252.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.