State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $370.12 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $421.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.84.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.80.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

