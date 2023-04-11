State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

