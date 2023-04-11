State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.40.

STERIS Stock Down 0.4 %

STE opened at $192.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.09.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

