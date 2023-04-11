State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR Stock Performance

In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,733,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,479.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,620.00. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,293.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,773.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $89.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.