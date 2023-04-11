State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.
Insider Transactions at NVR
NVR Stock Performance
NYSE:NVR opened at $5,479.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,620.00. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,293.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,773.43.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $89.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NVR
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
