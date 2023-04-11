State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.81 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.