State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,726.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

