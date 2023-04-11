State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 217,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $132.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $171.62.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

